Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 6,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 1.63% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.