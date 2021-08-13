district0x One Day Volume Hits $38.36 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, district0x has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One district0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. district0x has a total market cap of $118.76 million and approximately $38.36 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

district0x Coin Profile

district0x is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

