DistX Price Reaches $0.0007 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One DistX coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DistX has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. DistX has a total market cap of $21,070.67 and approximately $16,912.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00142690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00152099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,554.64 or 0.99534713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.61 or 0.00844789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DistX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars.

