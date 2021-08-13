Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.14 million. Diversey’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DSEY stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $16.52. 31,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,174. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

