Divi (DIVI) Trading Up 11% This Week

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Divi coin can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Divi has a total market cap of $113.75 million and approximately $166,924.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Divi has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Divi

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,449,200,620 coins. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Divi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

