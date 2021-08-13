DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 91.4% in July

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the July 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKSHF remained flat at $$75.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09. DKSH has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $77.75.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

