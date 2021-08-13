DMScript (DMST) Price Tops $0.0047

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One DMScript coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 80% lower against the dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $470,732.53 and $496,794.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00140757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00155859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,774.85 or 1.00212179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.00857897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

