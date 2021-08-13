DOC.COM (MTC) One Day Volume Tops $28,466.00

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. One DOC.COM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. DOC.COM has a market cap of $2.89 million and $28,466.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00057149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.03 or 0.00894098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00115524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00151827 BTC.

DOC.COM Coin Profile

MTC is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,228 coins. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

DOC.COM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOC.COM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOC.COM using one of the exchanges listed above.

