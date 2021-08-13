Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,851. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -276.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96. Docebo has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $72.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Docebo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Docebo were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DCBO. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

