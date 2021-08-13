Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at National Bank Financial

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

DCBO has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $3.21 on Friday, hitting $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,851. Docebo has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -276.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). On average, equities analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Docebo by 67.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Docebo in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Docebo by 97.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

