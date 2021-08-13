Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Raised to C$100.00 at TD Securities

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Docebo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of DCBO stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,111. Docebo has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). As a group, equities analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Docebo by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.