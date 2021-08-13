Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DCBO. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their price objective on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.30.

TSE DCBO traded up C$3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$89.48. 275,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,398. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -152.28. Docebo has a one year low of C$40.29 and a one year high of C$89.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

