Docebo (TSE:DCBO) PT Raised to C$110.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s current price.

DCBO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (down from C$93.00) on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.30.

Shares of TSE DCBO traded up C$3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting C$89.48. 275,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,398. Docebo has a 12-month low of C$40.29 and a 12-month high of C$89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$75.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.28.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

