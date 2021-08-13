Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.62

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$88.62 and last traded at C$88.23, with a volume of 140699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$85.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.70.

The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$75.51.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

