Doctors Coin Market Capitalization Tops $212.18 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $212.18 million and $4.67 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001933 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00063739 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000688 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

