DODO Trading Up 18.1% This Week (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. DODO has a total market capitalization of $187.38 million and approximately $79.42 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003558 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DODO has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00886882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00104488 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001964 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

