Doge Token (DOGET) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Doge Token (CURRENCY:DOGET) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Doge Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Doge Token has a market cap of $14.00 million and $75,944.00 worth of Doge Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Doge Token has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00047012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00139406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00153686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,568.89 or 1.00259302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.79 or 0.00860723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Doge Token Coin Profile

Doge Token’s total supply is 9,996,778,208 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,233,750 coins. The official website for Doge Token is doge-token.com . Doge Token’s official Twitter account is @DOGE_TOKEN

Doge Token Coin Trading

