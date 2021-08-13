Dogecoin Trading 31.5% Higher This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $35.82 billion and approximately $3.31 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.25 or 0.00378984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,840,692,978 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

