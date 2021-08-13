Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the July 15th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DOGZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOGZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

