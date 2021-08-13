Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Doma updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Doma stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $8.92. 22,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,280. Doma has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $10.61.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Doma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

