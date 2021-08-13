Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.50.

DPZ stock opened at $516.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $484.72. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

