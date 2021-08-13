DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.26.

Shares of DASH opened at $181.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion and a PE ratio of -25.47. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $11,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in DoorDash by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $1,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

