DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $210.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.05.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion and a PE ratio of -25.47. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that DoorDash will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $218,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in DoorDash by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $1,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.