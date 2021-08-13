DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

NYSE:DASH opened at $188.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.47. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.43.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 553.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,749,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

