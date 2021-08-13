DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.86% from the stock’s current price.

DASH has been the subject of several other research reports. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.26.

DASH stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $464,984.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

