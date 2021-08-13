DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $183.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $160.00 to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s previous close.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.26.

DASH opened at $181.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.43. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $11,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Norges Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $1,344,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $672,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $18,600,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $125,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

