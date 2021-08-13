DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $188.21, but opened at $181.00. DoorDash shares last traded at $178.30, with a volume of 34,215 shares.

The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.26.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.43.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

