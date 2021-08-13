Dora Factory (DORA) One Day Volume Tops $14.22 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for about $7.20 or 0.00015432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $11.24 million and $14.22 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.17 or 0.00894575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00114190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043835 BTC.

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

