Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Down to $16.48

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $16.00. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1,076 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $571.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.3946 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 32,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.