Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

DOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCS stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.21. 80,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,574. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $83.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

