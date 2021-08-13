Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 46,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,517,574 shares.The stock last traded at $75.73 and had previously closed at $79.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

