Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 46,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,517,574 shares.The stock last traded at $75.73 and had previously closed at $79.54.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
