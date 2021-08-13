DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie Sells 660,000 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shalom Meckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 638,325 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,967,316.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $34,029,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,124,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,607,900. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,478,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DraftKings by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,690,000 after purchasing an additional 695,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

