Drep [new] Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.37 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001666 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $31.65 million and $5.37 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00056838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00885584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00104203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043822 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

