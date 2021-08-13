DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Up 1,027.6% This Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00043131 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00030847 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009075 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002194 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

