DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Hits $12.56 on Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $13.04 million and $396,841.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.56 or 0.00027048 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,240 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,940 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

