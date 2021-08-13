Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Shares of DCO stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,317. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $638.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

