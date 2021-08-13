Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,303.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,478.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

