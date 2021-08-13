DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez Acquires 1,247 Shares of Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75.

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $41.23. 1,083,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,821. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DXC Technology by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,502 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DXC Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,736,000 after buying an additional 535,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

