DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez Purchases 1,195 Shares

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $100,654.75.

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41.

DXC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.78.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 115,502 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,736,000 after buying an additional 535,201 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

