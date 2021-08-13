DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $275,639 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $41.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

