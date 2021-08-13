DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Down to $30.50

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $29.67. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 48 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21.

In other news, CEO David R. Little acquired 30,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.