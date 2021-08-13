Dynamic (DYN) Reaches Market Cap of $7.33 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Dynamic has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $127.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,390.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.18 or 0.06995291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.28 or 0.00392912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $639.74 or 0.01379023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00136244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.72 or 0.00579258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.29 or 0.00347686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.20 or 0.00302209 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.