Dynamite (DYNMT) Achieves Market Cap of $192,768.36

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $192,768.36 and $254,802.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00320288 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001344 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.83 or 0.00974825 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 785,609 coins and its circulating supply is 390,362 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

