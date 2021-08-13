Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shot up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44. 169,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,848,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.