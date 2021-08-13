Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shot up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44. 169,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,848,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

