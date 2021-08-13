e-Money (NGM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $218,135.00

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. e-Money has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $218,135.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001204 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, e-Money has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00139573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00154608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,697.02 or 1.00138167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.67 or 0.00862192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

