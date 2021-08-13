E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on E.On in a report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.34 ($13.35).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock opened at €10.73 ($12.62) on Friday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a 50 day moving average of €10.17.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.