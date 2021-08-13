Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EAXR remained flat at $$3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04. Ealixir has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.80.
About Ealixir
