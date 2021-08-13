East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the July 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EJPRY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 37,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,198. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.81. East Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.18.
About East Japan Railway
