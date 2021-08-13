Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 248.86% and a negative net margin of 16.91%.

EAST stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,055. Eastside Distilling has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

