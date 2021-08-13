easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 84.0% in July

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ESYJY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

